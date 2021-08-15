media release: A Madison Arts Community Spotlight - a collaborative arts spotlight followed by the final, 2021, performance of Kids From Wisconsin, LIVE! In Living Color!

General Admission is $10 with children under 12, FREE

4:30 PM Madison Arts SPOTLIGHT A collaborative community arts SPOTLIGHT presented at the Kids From Wisconsin and the Madison Arts Community. Take the opportunity to browse many arts opportunities offered in your community and to individuals and families pursuing enrichment, education and entertainment.

6:30 PM Performance by the Kids From Wisconsin

After the quiet stages of 2020, the Kids From Wisconsin's 53rd year will be "Live! In Living Color". The show will take a trip to some of the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists that helped define their legacies. The Ed Sullivan Theater, Caesars Palace, The Grand Ole Opry, House of Blues, and Broadway just to name a few. The brilliant costumes and the magnificent talent of the iconic high energy dancers and musicians will be something to celebrate as the arts come back into the spotlight once again to be enjoyed by all...Live! In Living Color.

Ticket URL - https://www.kidsfromwi.org/ event-details/final- performance-madison-arts- spotlight-kids-live-in-living- color