media release: The Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia, Inc. (WILDD) is proud to announce a special partnership with the renowned Kids From Wisconsin musical troupe to present a completely free, inclusive, and sensory-friendly performance. The event will take place on Friday, July 10, at Monona Grove High School.

This uniquely tailored performance of the Kids From Wisconsin’s 2026 tour, America’s Soundtrack: The Pulse of a Nation, is intentionally designed to open the doors of the performing arts to everyone. The production caters specifically to children and adults who thrive in a relaxed, accommodating, and judgment-free environment.

Unlike standard theater etiquette, attendees are encouraged to move around, dance, sing, and express their joy freely. Sound and lighting levels will also be modified to offer a gentle, supportive auditory and visual environment.

Interactive Pre-Show Activities

Before the curtain rises, an engaging and hands-on pre-show experience will take place right in the high school lobby from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Attendees can enjoy:

A Costume Petting Zoo: Providing a tactile, up-close look at the dazzling stage wear.

Meet the Instruments: Allowing guests to discover the unique mechanics behind live sounds.

Create Your Own Sound & Compose Your Own Music: Sparking creativity through interactive musical experimentation.

WILDD will also host a dedicated community resource table in the lobby during the pre-show hour, offering educational materials, swag, and opportunities for families to connect with staff to learn about local learning advocacy and services.

"WILDD is deeply committed to breaking down barriers to learning and growth, and that includes fostering environments where the arts are accessible to absolutely everyone," said a spokesperson for WILDD. "We are thrilled to team up with the spectacular talent of the Kids From Wisconsin to create a space where families can relax, enjoy incredible live music, and fully be themselves."

Advance registration is highly appreciated to manage seating capacity. For more information or to secure free tickets, families can register directly online at kidsfromwi.org/events.

About WILDD:

The Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia, Inc. (WILDD) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality, individualized instruction, remediation, and advocacy for children and adults navigating language-based learning challenges.

About Kids From Wisconsin:

Now in their 58th touring season, the Kids From Wisconsin features 36 of the state’s most talented young musicians and singer-dancers (ages 15–20) performing high-energy Broadway-style revues for over 120,000 folks across the state annually.