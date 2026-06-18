media release: America’s Soundtrack; The Pulse of a Nation

Our country's fabric is interwoven with the sounds and rhythms of our unique music genres that continue to shape our identity and unite generations. Join Kids From Wisconsin in their 58th season as we honor the 250th anniversary of this great nation with America's great composers, songwriters, musicians and instrumentalists. Our show will salute their creativity, innovation, and unforgettable contributions to the world of music. From the smoky pulse of rhythm and blues to the soaring spirit of jazz, from the electric fire of rock and roll to the raw power of soul, and from chart-topping pop to timeless folk, country and classic Broadway, this live show—brought to life by Wisconsin’s finest young performers—ignites the very heartbeat of American music. You'll be dancing in your seats!