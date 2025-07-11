× Expand courtesy Kids from Wisconsin Kids from Wisconsin in masks. Kids from Wisconsin

media release: Summer has a way of sweeping us into a world of endless possibilities—where the sun feels just a little warmer, the days stretch a little longer, and every moment is an invitation to have fun. From the hum of cicadas in the background to the laughter of friends by the pool, the soundtrack of summer often feels like an essential part of the season's magic. The Kids From Wisconsin have curated a summer playlist to accompany the season, bringing together the most iconic and sun-drenched medleys that transport you to lazy beach days, family road trips, backyard barbecues, and late-night sing-a-long bonfires. Join us for throwbacks of Woodstock, celebrating our nation's birthday, 4th of July, those iconic summer movie blockbuster musical scores, warm sand beach tunes and so much more- enjoyed for all ages. So, roll the windows down, turn up the volume and join us at this summer celebration with the 57th Kids From Wisconsin troupe at over 30 venues throughout the summer and every day at the Wisconsin State Fair.

4 pm: This 1 hour show is modified and designed to create a performing arts experience for children & adults who thrive in a relaxed & judgement free environment. Arrive at 3:30pm for Pre Show Activities

7 pm: $25.