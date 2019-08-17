Kids Helping Kids & Families
Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Let’s help Dane County be the change we want
to see in this country! You and your kids can make a difference! Benefiting the Immigrant Assistance Fund, your participation in the Kids Helping Kids & Families event will help support the following organizations:
* CATHOLIC MULTICULTURAL CENTER
* CENTRO HISPANO
* COMMUNITY IMMIGRATION LAW CENTER
* IMMIGRANT JUSTICE CLINIC
* LITERACY NETWORK
* RISE LAW CENTER
* JEWISH SOCIAL SERVICES
* DANE COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES
We will have a bouncy house, face painting, interactive science experiment (slime), and food for kids (hot dogs and spaghetti). We will also have a silent auction, and penny war and will be raising funds for the Dane County Immigrant Assistance Fund.