press release: Let’s help Dane County be the change we want

to see in this country! You and your kids can make a difference! Benefiting the Immigrant Assistance Fund, your participation in the Kids Helping Kids & Families event will help support the following organizations:

* CATHOLIC MULTICULTURAL CENTER

* CENTRO HISPANO

* COMMUNITY IMMIGRATION LAW CENTER

* IMMIGRANT JUSTICE CLINIC

* LITERACY NETWORK

* RISE LAW CENTER

* JEWISH SOCIAL SERVICES

* DANE COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES

We will have a bouncy house, face painting, interactive science experiment (slime), and food for kids (hot dogs and spaghetti). We will also have a silent auction, and penny war and will be raising funds for the Dane County Immigrant Assistance Fund.

https://www.facebook.com/events/637069213467262/