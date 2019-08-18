Kids in Need of Defense Benefit

press release: Please join us at a silent auction and variety show to benefit for Kids in Need of Defense (KIND). KIND’s mission is to protect unaccompanied children who enter the US immigration system alone to ensure that no child appears in court without an attorney. The silent auction is being held 3-7PM, with the benefit show to follow at 8 pm.

Sunday, August 18, 2019, Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave.

Silent auction - free ($5 donation to KIND suggested)

Benefit show - TBD

jskveberg@gmail.com