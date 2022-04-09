Kids in the Rotunda

media release: Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

The 9:30am performance will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

With 4,000 years of recorded history, China has developed a rich and varied tradition of artistic and folk dance. Joy Chen moved to the United States a decade ago after years of studying traditional Chinese dance. She has choreographed a number of these works to make them more accessible to Western audiences and blended them with a multimedia presentation that relates the dances back to the cultures that created them. She presents a lively, artistic program of Chinese dance and history, using traditional dress and music, and photos and images from her travels in China.

Her dance repertoire includes traditional Chinese court dances, including striking fan and rainbow ribbon dances, and sword and staff warrior dances. Small groups can participate with Joy in learning a “harvest” ribbon folk dance. The multimedia presentation during costume changes explores Chinese history, family life and holidays.

IMPORTANT: Overture Center currently has health and safety policies in place in regard to COVID-19. Please refer to our Health & Safety page to learn about our requirements before entering our building. LEARN MORE

Here are some tips to help you plan your attendance:

• All in attendance will need to follow Overture’s COVID safety policies which include showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance, and those ages 2 and up will need to wear a mask. Find out more.

• You are encouraged to bring a cozy blanket from home to sit on and create a comfortably distanced seating area to enjoy the performance.

• No eating or drinking is allowed in the theater space itself. Strollers are also not allowed but a “stroller parking” area is provided.

• Capacity is limited and the 1 PM performance is typically the least attended. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page for seating updates the day of performances.