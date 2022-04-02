media release: Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Drum Power is a youth leadership program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn West African Traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural/historical significance. The program aims to build self-esteem and self-confidence through discovering the rewards of discipline, community and leadership, its pillars. Discipline (defined as “using my energy for good things”), community (“supporting my own learning and the learning of others”) and leadership (“doing the right thing even when I have do it by myself and especially when no one is watching”) are life skills and the explicit focus of the social and emotional skills that underlie all of the music skill development work, problem solving and practice as individual musicians and members of an ensemble/community. Drum Power’s Kids in the Rotunda performance will feature drum and dance from the ancient kingdom of Mali as well as Senegal, Guinea and Brazil, performed by youth performers ages 11-17, directed by Dr. Yorel Lashley and Tom Ross. Get ready to move, groove and learn with Drum Power.

IMPORTANT: Overture Center currently has health and safety policies in place in regard to COVID-19. Please refer to our Health & Safety page to learn about our requirements before entering our building. LEARN MORE

Funding provided by American Girl’s Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by: Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian’s Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Help make arts experiences real for hundreds of thousands of people at overture.org/makeagift.

Here are some tips to help you plan your attendance:

• All in attendance will need to follow Overture’s COVID safety policies which include showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance, and those ages 2 and up will need to wear a mask. Find out more.

• You are encouraged to bring a cozy blanket from home to sit on and create a comfortably distanced seating area to enjoy the performance.

• No eating or drinking is allowed in the theater space itself. Strollers are also not allowed but a “stroller parking” area is provided.

• Capacity is limited and the 1 PM performance is typically the least attended. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page for seating updates the day of performances.