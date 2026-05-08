media release: Jeanie B! Music

Get ready for a high-energy, interactive show with Jeanie B! Known as “Velcro for kids,” Jeanie’s playful performances blend music, movement and plenty of silliness to keep everyone singing, dancing and laughing. With seven albums of original music and decades of experience captivating young audiences, Jeanie delivers a rockin’ mix of fun and learning that delights kids and entertains parents alike!

Embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises five unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda summer series is designed to captivate families of all ages and to reach our surrounding communities. From renowned folk singers and kindie artists to blues-infused pop by artists from Madison and beyond, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at various times and locations around Madison. Make sure to follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page to stay informed.

Plus, mark your calendars for the 2026/27 Kids in the Rotunda season announcement with guest DJ Nick Nice on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Madison Children’s Museum (100 N Hamilton St.).