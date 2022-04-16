media release: Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Ken Lonnquist celebrates Earth Day at Kids in the Rotunda. Join Lonnquist at Overture Center and see why his “Earthy Songs” concerts have inspired Wisconsin audiences for 40 years! Sing along with fun, imaginative and meaningful songs about our natural world. Ken’s positive outlook and witty lyrical content keep audiences laughing and learning at the same time, connecting the idea of a “good time” with being good to each other and the planet.

IMPORTANT: Overture Center currently has health and safety policies in place in regard to COVID-19. Please refer to our Health & Safety page to learn about our requirements before entering our building. LEARN MORE

Funding provided by American Girl’s Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by: Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian’s Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Help make arts experiences real for hundreds of thousands of people at overture.org/makeagift.

Here are some tips to help you plan your attendance:

• All in attendance will need to follow Overture’s COVID safety policies which include showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the performance, and those ages 2 and up will need to wear a mask. Find out more.

• You are encouraged to bring a cozy blanket from home to sit on and create a comfortably distanced seating area to enjoy the performance.

• No eating or drinking is allowed in the theater space itself. Strollers are also not allowed but a “stroller parking” area is provided.

• Capacity is limited and the 1 PM performance is typically the least attended. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page for seating updates the day of performances.