Kids in the Rotunda

Free performance, 9:30 am, & 1 pm.

press release: Chicago-based Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats acoustically rocks your kid’s world with breezy folk-pop tunes from her five award-winning albums, which feature her adorable puppet friends Muddy Puddles, Paulette the Purple Dragonette and Domingo the Flamingo! This upbeat, interactive concert will have kids dancing and clapping along to Laura’s original catchy tunes!

“Doherty writes the perfect pop song for kids, light and breezy” – Chicago Tribune

The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Funding provided by American Girl’s Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by: Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian’s Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts. Help make arts experiences real for hundreds of thousands of people at overture.org/makeagift.