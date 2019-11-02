Kids in the Rotunda

Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free performance by Madison Ballet, 9:30 am, 11 am & 1 pm.

press release: Mark Hayward has been a variety arts performer since 1990. He is a World Yo-yo Champion, a member of a World Champion Juggling Team, and a Spin Top Champion. His mom is proud. Mark has traveled the world with a yo-yo on his finger (well, mostly in his pocket), and has made appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman (twice), The Late Late Show with James Corden, America’s Got Talent, and the NBC Nightly News (without committing a crime). Someday Mark hopes to perform for both the President and the Queen. Not being a convicted criminal should help with that.

Free 45-minute performances at 9:30 am, 11 am and 1 pm. The 1 pm performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4148 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter.

Overture Center-Rotunda Stage 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-258-4141
