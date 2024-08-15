Kids in the Rotunda Season Announcement Party

media release: Overture Center will unveil its 2024/25 Kids in the Rotunda lineup on Thursday, Aug. 15 at a season announcement party at the Madison Children’s Museum . Kids in the Rotunda is Madison’s favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, featuring local artists October through April on the Rotunda Stage.

The free, public party kicks off with a fun-filled scavenger hunt throughout the museum from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by the much-anticipated season announcement at 5:15 p.m. Dance the evening away with DJ Nick Nice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and enjoy special guest appearances throughout the night! No registration is required.

About Kids in the Rotunda

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances are held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. The series includes a livestream option once a month as well as Art After Overture at the Madison Public Library and yoga with Little Om Big Om after select performances. Follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for Details.

Funding provided by Madison Gas & Electric, American Girl's Fund for Children and UnityPoint Health-Meriter with additional funding from Ian’s Pizza and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.