Kids' Nature Adventures

press release: November Wednesdays at Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman, meet at the colorful Warner Park Rainbow Shelter by Warner Pond. Bring Kids for Wednesday Nature Adventures After School! Come anytime between 3-4:30pm. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Join Master Naturalists and UW Student Volunteers in fun nature games and activities! Explore Warner Park and learn about plants, bugs, birds and critters! There may be hot chocolate and a campfire with smores after the walk. Free, welcoming, diverse, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Scouts and other groups are welcome to bring kids.

Wednesday After School Bird and Nature Adventures at Warner Park are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, and Wild Warner. See the partner group websites and Facebook pages for updates, possible cancellations, and more activities. Contact paul_noeldner@hotmail.com 608-698-0104