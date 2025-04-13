Kids on the Prairie
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
media release: For children and their adult family members. Experienced volunteer educators and guides will facilitate a short hike to learn about nature and explore the grounds and trails of Wisdom Prairie, featuring a different theme each month.
2025 Dates
- April 13 – Spring is Everywhere. On a walk to Lost Lake, we’ll see and hear Red-winged Blackbirds, Ducks, turtles and frogs. We’ll look for spring flowers and changes to the landscape. What evidence can we find for critter activity over the winter and now?
- May 18 – Birds and Binoculars. Families will have an opportunity to watch birds, move like a Sandhill Crane, and peek in on a Bluebird nest. We’ll have kid friendly binoculars for kids to try. Migration is happening. What are all those birds eating?
- June 22 – Explore Wisdom Prairie. See what’s blooming and buzzing. Look for flowers everywhere even on shrubs and conifers. Make a flower rubbing. How many different kinds of flowers will we find?
- July 13 – Kids and Cameras. Explore the land with a digital camera. Photograph your favorite things with Sandy Weber, professional photographer. We will have cameras for kids 6 and up. Registration for the photography part of the program is limited to 10 kids in that age group. Younger children are invited to explore with us.
- August 10 – Butterflies and Bugs. Get up close to insects on flowers. Look for monarchs and other insects. Find out what they are doing on different common plants.
- September 14 – Apple Picking, Cider Tasting and Seed Collection. Taste the goodness of organically grown Monastery apples. Learn about seeds and collect prairie seeds to renew the prairie. Each family will get some seeds to take home.
- October 12 – Trees, Trees, Trees. Explore woodlands and savanna. What are trees doing over the winter? Make bark and leaf rubbings. Look for places for insects and animals to shelter from winter cold and snow. Listen to the forest.
- November 9 – Join Us for a Celebration of Our Year! We’ll take a short walk near the gardens and Lost Lake listening and looking for signs of life. Afterward, wrap up the season with a slide show of 2025 KOTP activities, games, hot chocolate and cider.