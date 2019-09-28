Kikeh Mato, Limanya Drum & Dance

press release: $10 suggested minimum donation, children under 12 free.

Beats for Education is an annual community celebration of West African and African diaspora drum and dance arts, and a fundraiser for Fansiga Village School in Guinea, West Africa. The fun and irresistibly danceable evening showcases traditional and contemporary music and dance from West Africa and Brazil, with professional and community group performances by Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble, Kikeh Mato Afro-pop, and more.

Silent auction from 6 pm to 10 pm

The fundraiser is organized by Mandjou Mara and Maya Kadakia of Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble. Mandjou Mara is a master drummer and griot from Guinea who now lives and teaches in Madison.