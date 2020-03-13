Killarney Blarney (CD release)

× Expand Killarney Blarney (left to right): Jeff Weiss, Ela Mowinski, Mateja Schuck, Adam Pakalske.

press release: Killarney Blarney is a traditional based Irish band from Madison, Wisconsin. They made their debut performance in the spring of 2012, and have been playing venues in and around the Midwest ever since.

Killarney Blarney has been nominated for a WAMI in the Folk/Celtic Artist category several times. They are excited to be releasing a new studio album this March. Come out and enjoy our version of traditional Irish music with a modern twist and take some home with you.