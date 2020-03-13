Killarney Blarney (CD release)

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Killarney Blarney is a traditional based Irish band from Madison, Wisconsin. They made their debut performance in the spring of 2012, and have been playing venues in and around the Midwest ever since.

Killarney Blarney has been nominated for a WAMI in the Folk/Celtic Artist category several times. They are excited to be releasing a new studio album this March. Come out and enjoy our version of traditional Irish music with a modern twist and take some home with you.

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
