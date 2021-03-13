Killarney Blarney with Emma Cifrino

to

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Performance will take place outside in The Harmony Bar's spacious patio area, abiding by all Dane County Covid-19 precautions. Outside food and drink service will be available so you can stay outdoors. Come out and enjoy our version of traditional Irish music with a modern twist! We are excited to welcome guest artist Emma Cifrino, one Wisconsin's premier fiddle players, at this performance. Happy St. Patrick's Day! $5 cover.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Killarney Blarney with Emma Cifrino - 2021-03-13 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Killarney Blarney with Emma Cifrino - 2021-03-13 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Killarney Blarney with Emma Cifrino - 2021-03-13 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Killarney Blarney with Emma Cifrino - 2021-03-13 15:00:00 ical