media release: Essen Haus and Come Back will continue to host their annual traditional German pre-Lenten party Fasching and U.S. French Mardi Gras inspired celebrations at both locations. Starting at 3pm on Fat Tuesday, March 4, guests are invited to join in the fun with two live bands, and food and drink specials.

Come Back In will host the band BAMM (Bo Allen Messer Music) from 8-11pm, while the Essen Haus will host Killer & The Extra Salty Dogs with Gary Beal, live from 6-10pm.

“At the Essen Haus, we’re all about the bier and great food, but mostly about having fun!” said Bob Worm, owner. “We combine German and U.S. traditions with a splash of our own local flavor to create our Mardi Gras and Fasching parties. They have been some of our favorite memories and lots of fun over the years.”

Celebrate with local and international traditions at the iconic Madison venues. Enjoy two parties in one in the connected spaces. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the party in traditional Mardi Gras attire to enhance the fun.

Worm has owned and operated The Essen Haus for more than 42 years. While the Essen Haus and Come Back In were about to close late in 2024, the real estate deal has yet to be finalized and Worm has vowed to keep the fun going as long as the businesses remain open.