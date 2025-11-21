media release: USA | 1977 | DCP | 81 min.

Director: Charles Burnett

Cast: Henry Gayle Sanders, Kaycee Moore, Charles Bracy

The life of a working class family affected by unemployment in the Watts district of Los Angeles is poetically evoked by writer/director Burnett in his feature debut. A landmark in American independent filmmaking, Burnett’s lyrical, elliptical style is marked by a frequently perfect matching of music to his haunting images. One of the first films elected to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, Killer of Sheep will be shown in a new 4K restoration from Milestone Films.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.