Killing Two Condors with One Stone: the War on Drugs, Counterinsurgency, and the State of Siege in Northwestern Mexico

Presented by: Adela Cedillo, Ph.D. candidate in history, UW-Madison

Adela Cedillo is a Ph.D. candidate in Latin American History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She received both a B.A. in History and an M.A. in Latin American Studies from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Her research interests center around political violence, revolutionary movements, dirty wars, drug wars, and human rights in Latin America from the Cold War to present-day. Her dissertation explores the intersections between the Dirty War and the War on Drugs in Northwest Mexico during the 1970s. She also works on a history of the enforced disappearance and the origins of the human rights movement in the 1970s in Mexico.