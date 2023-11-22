media release: SkitL'z officially picked up the mic in 2010. She was featured on some tracks with her label-mate and business partner 1neofmani of the BloodLine group. In 2012 SkitL'z received her stamp of approval from the group as BloodLine's 1st Lady. She has been working in collaboration with local artists in Madison and surrounding areas. Recently, at the 2022 MAMA Awards SkitL'z received her 4th Hip Hop Performer of the Year Award. To date, SkitL'z released 3 mixtapes Watch Your Toes , Stepping On Toes , and her solo mixtape 'L.I.A.R Living In a Reignbow. K.I.L.O is also a full time photographer whose work can be seen on Facebook under the page: LessWork Lens. Although K.I.L.O's awards are testimonies to her hard work, in order to fully engage with her. You must see her live for yourself. Catch K.I.L.O AKA SkitL'z and her #SoundOfTheSity accomplices live November 22, 2023 at The Bur Oak. This is an attempt to fundraise in the fourth quarter to position LessWork Local Lifestyle initiatives in Madison and beyond.