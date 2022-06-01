K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z, Marcus Porter, Dude da Def, Poetic Ye, Meish, Suave, Tweezy P

× Expand Gentry Baker Marcus Porter

media release: It's Trophy Pick-Up 2.0, with live Hip-Hop from Madison's best — hosted by MAMA award winner KILO! Next Wednesday, June 1 at the Bur Oak on Winnebago, 7 - 11 p.m.

Get your trophy and stay for some great Madison hip-hop. $15 cover charge with 100% of the proceeds to be split amongst the artists performing that evening. Can't stay for the show? If you're just swinging by to pick up your trophy and can't catch the show, simply let the door person know. There's no cover if you're just picking up, but any donation you provide also goes straight to the evening's artists!

Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.