press release: On Monday, March 25, at 6pm at the Marquee Cinema (Union South) Kilometer 147 will be screened. Director Boaz Frankel will make an appearance and have a Q&A session after the screening. Kilometer 147 is the Israeli Academy Award Winner for the Best Short Film of 2018. It tells a story of a sick camel; whose body lies on the border of two settlements. In order to help save the camel, the two different communities must: come together, face their differences, and solve problems for the best solution.

In February 2019, The Hillel Foundation University Wisconsin Madison marks the 17th Annual Israeli Film Festival. The Festival features various aspects of Israeli culture, which will be showcased through five different film screenings. All films screenings are free and family friendly. Please arrive early for optimal seating. Please note the different locations of the film screenings.