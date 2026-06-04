× Expand Kilsa Baganha Dremsa A painting in the 'Implore' exhibition by Kilsa Baganha Dremsa.

media release: “Implore,” paintings, 9/1-11/30, Monday-Friday 7:30 am – 6:00 pm, Saturday/Sunday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Artist Statement

My painting is closely related to primitive abstract expressionism and to cubism. The images in these graphically bold acrylic paintings often include natural phenomena from my native Brazil. I use a range of vibrant complementary colors to give dimensional space to my compositions. My Buddhist practice infuses my work with a meditative, contemplative quality, charged with an emotional and spiritual vision of the world that explores the inner landscapes of the soul. I sketch extensively before my brush touches the canvas, and I usually complete a painting in one sitting, adding an infinity symbol over my signature as I finish.

Artist Bio

Kilsa Baganha Dremsa is a Brazilian artist who has lived in Wisconsin for more than twenty years. Her training as an artist began in Brazil and continued in the United States, where she studied with Thomas Carey Strobel and Peter Calderwood. In Paris and Madrid she was inspired by the works of George Pompadieu, Auguste Rodin, and Salvador Dalì.

She holds degrees in social work and education and has taught for many years. Her paintings have been showcased in many solo and group art shows, in Brazil and in the United States.