Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11 am, Collins Recital Hall/Hamel Music Center

Free/open to the public. Part of the Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. Kim Fleuchaus of The Chicago Arabic Music Ensemble leads a woodwind performance class.