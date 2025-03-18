media release: Please join the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities for a free film screening of Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 Directed by Kim Do-young (South Korea, 2019).

Based on the bestselling novel by Cho Nam-joo, this powerful drama follows Ji-young, an ordinary Korean woman in her 30s who becomes distressed by her role as a housewife after giving up her career to become a stay-at-home mom. From her grief strange symptoms appear: Jiyoung begins to impersonate the voices of other women, including her mother and grandmother. As she plunges deeper into this psychosis, her concerned husband sends her to a psychiatrist. Jiyoung narrates her story to this doctor—from her birth to parents who expected a son to elementary school teachers who policed girls’ outfits to male coworkers who installed hidden cameras in women’s restrooms. But can her psychiatrist cure her, or even discover what truly ails her?

Watch the trailer. Korean with English subtitles (118 minutes). Doors open at 6:30 PM.

This film is presented in collaboration with WUD Film.