Kim Welsh reception

media release: Kim Welsh: Quiet Cambridge

Join Kim and take in Cambridge through the lens of her camera! Kim is a photographer who is inspired by the character and charm of the places around her. This exhibition explores Cambridge through quiet, often overlooked moments of structure and space. Focusing on familiar walkways, bridges, and built environments, the work invites viewers to slow down and see their community from a more reflective perspective.

Artists Talks are something new we added to our First Friday night exhibits. It is really special to hear from the artist, their process, what they were thinking about, and what inspired them. It’s been a really fun addition!

Mark your calendars and join us for this fun evening of art, conversation, and fun!

JUNE'S FIRST FRIDAY!! JUNE 5, 6-8PM. On display through June 27.