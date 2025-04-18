7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6:30 pm Sundays.

media release: A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), “Kimberly Akimbo” is the winner of 5 Tony Awards® including Best Musical. It features Tony Award®-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award®-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony Award®-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.