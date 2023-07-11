media release: Recent work by Kimberly Burnett will be on display in our third floor project space from Tuesday, July 11 through Friday, September 1, 2023. A reception for all of our current exhibitions will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Kimberly Burnett is an artist from the Milwaukee area. At 2 years old she told people that she was an artist, and has never stopped creating art since then. Her work is classically influenced, with realism being broken apart a little by the bits of color she sees around her. You can see her love of the Old Masters and the beauty of nature in her artwork. Burnett primarily works with oils and charcoal.

Artist statement: Art is not something I choose to make. Instead, art chose me from a young age. How do I experience life? It isn’t through words or accomplishments. Life is chunks of color and smears of light and it is this experience that I hope to convey on canvas. I would like people to look at my art and feel the full breadth of what it is to be human.