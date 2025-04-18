× Expand Kalida Williams Photography LLC A close-up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Korean-American comedian and producer Josh Glen cooks up a custom cocktail of comics at Breese Stevens Field's flamingo-themed Forward Club bar space. Instead of the mustard, mayonnaise, and marmalade often found in stand-up comedy showcases, Kimchi Fried Comedy features hearty helpings of chocolate, chutney, and chorizo.

With headliner CHASTITY WASHINGTON:

Chastity Washington’s career spans more than twenty-five years. Her unparalleled dynamism and humor have taken her to colleges and clubs across the country. She is an NBC Diversity finalist and an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET, the Just for Laughs Festival, and Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest. Chastity is also a regular at the Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know, as well as a headliner at Zanies Chicago. She has opened for Tommy Davidson, David Mann, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr.

Also featuring stand-up by: Isaiah Edoho, Darrell Cochran, Fujiko

Hosted by:Josh Glen

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/659013513266440

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.