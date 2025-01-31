× Expand Bryce Peterson Josh Glen holding a beer can with an unusual topper. Josh Glen

media release: Korean-American comedian and producer Josh Glen cooks up a custom cocktail of comics at Breese Stevens Field's flamingo-themed Forward Club bar space. Instead of the mustard, mayonnaise, and marmalade often found in stand-up comedy showcases, Kimchi Fried Comedy features hearty helpings of chocolate, chutney, and chorizo.

With headliner JARRELL SCOTT BARNES:

Jarrell Scott Barnes is a writer and stand-up comedian from Chicago, Illinois. He’s a cast member of the longest running independent comedy show “The Lincoln Lodge”, which birthed comedic superstars such as Kumail Nanjiani, Hannibal Buress, and Cameron Esposito. His original comedic scripts such as “Southside of OZ” (musical) , “The Revolution House” (stage play), and “Too Lit For TV” (sketch revue) have been performed at venues such as Second City Chicago & LA, IO Chicago and the prestigious Steppenwolf Theater. Currently, You can watch him on “Tumbleweeds” (VICE TV) with Rapper Killer Mike.

Also featuring stand-up by: Nana Rodriguez, Ben O'Connell, special guests!

Hosted by: Josh Glen

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2023967174664157

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.