media release: Korean-American comedian and producer Josh Glen cooks up a custom cocktail of comics at Breese Stevens Field's flamingo-themed Forward Club bar space. Instead of the mustard, mayonnaise, and marmalade often found in stand-up comedy showcases, Kimchi Fried Comedy features hearty helpings of chocolate, chutney, and chorizo.

With headliner DIYA BASRAI:

Diya Basrai is a Chicago-based comic and writer. He recently released his first comedy special which currently has over 150K views on YouTube. Diya is also a contributor for The Onion, and he draws upon his day job as a scientist to produce Uncontrolled Variables, a popular monthly show that melds science and comedy.

And supporting performances by: Matt Brown, Megan Diaz-Ricks, Gabriella Mamlouk

Hosted by: Josh Glen

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.