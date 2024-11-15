× Expand Bryce Peterson Josh Glen holding a beer can with an unusual topper. Josh Glen

media release: Korean-American comedian and producer Josh Glen cooks up a custom cocktail of comics at Breese Stevens Field's flamingo-themed Forward Club bar space. Instead of the mustard, mayonnaise, and marmalade often found in stand-up comedy showcases, Kimchi Fried Comedy features hearty helpings of chocolate, chutney, and chorizo.

With headlining comedian JERRY TRAN:

Jerry Tran is a Chicago-based comedian who has become a crowd favorite nationwide thanks to his meticulously crafted jokes and endearing stage presence. He has performed at numerous festivals, including SF Sketchfest, Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and the NBC Second City Break Out Comedy Festival. In 2019, Cold Tea Collective listed him as one of the Eight North American Asian Comedians To Watch Out For.

With supporting performances by: Tito, Tony Castro, Gemini the Savage

Hosted by:

Josh Glen

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2023967174664157

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.