media release: Join this online event to learn more about how you can shift your perception to see that the world is not as hostile as it may seem. This event is sponsored by the Goodman Community Center, Madison Senior Center, NewBridge, and the Monona Senior Center. Those interested should register online at https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_Lkqv6ye_ SJ27VhiBmBskWA. Questions: Contact Diane at 608-222-3415.