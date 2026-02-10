Kindness Rocks

media release: Join us for a welcoming, hands-on art workshop on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM at COPA Arts Facility (2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, WI 53714).

We had so much fun at our 1st workshop that we will again have rocks to paint. We will also have some small canvases that can be used (donation appreciated - they are $2) If you have your own painting gear, please bring it. We do have some paints, brushes, etc. We will concentrate on making art that presents kindness. All ages welcome.

Free parking. Easy access off the beltline at the Fish Hatchery exit.

Come create, connect, and leave a little joy behind.

The Art Workshop will bring together creative individuals that want to create art. Ronna Trapanese and Katy Sticha are leading the group. Suggested donation $5.00 - $10.00 is appreciated to help cover costs of the room and supplies. Any amount appreciated.

There will be 4 sessions, 1 per month from January to April. We will be painting rocks of different sizes at our first workshop. Bring your own rocks, and there will also be some available if you don't have one. We will share ideas on what we want to create for future sessions. Painting, mosaics, multi-media, there are so many possibilities. Open to everyone that wants to create art!

For more information -contact Katy Sticha - katy@fastmail.com or text her at 608-345-7895 for a more speedy response. There is a suggested donation to participate.