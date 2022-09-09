Kinfolk, BOBdAHIPPIE, DJ M. White

× Expand facebook.com/KinFolkSoulMadison KinFolk

press release: Join Greater Madison Music City Project every other Friday, July 1 through October 7, on the 100 block of State Street for Mad Lit, a free concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color. The series will run from 8 PM until 11 PM and will include pop-up shops, visual exhibits, and community-led workshops.