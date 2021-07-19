KinFolk, Madison Music Foundry Youth Band

press release:Concerts At McKee welcomes KinFolk Soul Music Madison as the July 2021 headliner!

KinFolk is an American R&B band based out of Madison. The group is well known for its diverse musical style (able to play anything from traditional jazz to mainstream R&B and rock-based music to funk, Latin, and Jamaican based rhythms), as well as its captivating live performances. KinFolk infuses soulful harmonies and gritty vocals to recreate memories of the past, and point to the promise of the future.

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY's Youth Band is at 6:00pm, and KinFolk will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages and beer are available or pack a picnic and bring family, friends and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Coldwell Banker Success, Ward-Brodt, Klaas Financial, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and MADISON MUSIC FOUNDRY