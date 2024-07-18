× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Kinfolk Kinfolk

media release: Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! 7:00-9:00pm, William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens, Monona Terrace. (No rain back up location.) Gates/concessions open at 5:30 pm. Free ticket required for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062.

Kinfolk is an American R&B band based in Madison, playing an array of traditional jazz to mainstream R&B and rock-based music to funk, Latin, and Jamaican-based rhythms, as well as a variety of soulful original tunes. Kinfolk is lauded for their captivating live performances, which infuse soulful harmonies and gritty vocals to recreate memories of the past and point to the promise of the future.