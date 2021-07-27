Kinfolk
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Hedi LaMarr Photography
Kinfolk
press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series
June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.
$15/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket
Kinfolk is an American R&B band based out of Madison, WI. Through the creative inspiration of vocalist Anthony Ward, Kinfolk was established in the late 2000s in order to fill a soul, neo-soul, and rhythm and blues music void that plagued the city of Madison. In addition to Anthony Ward, Kinfolk is comprised of 2 more vocalists, LaVar J. Charleston and Marcus Fleming, and four additional musicians on keys, drums, guitar, and bassist Corey Saffold who also serves as the Musical Director for the band. The group is well known for its diverse musical styles, playing an array of music from traditional jazz, to mainstream R&B and rock-based music, to funk, Latin, and Jamaican-based rhythms, as well as a variety of soulful original tunes. Kinfolk is lauded for their captivating live performances, which infuses soulful harmonies and gritty vocals to recreate memories of the past and point to the promise of the future.
Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see:
- Each concert has a limit of 200 people allowed on the Great Lawn and 30 people on the rooftop terrace. Face masks are optional. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets (including rooftop tickets).
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a ticket cost for each summer concert in order to support local musicians and Olbrich Gardens.Ticket barcodes can be scanned on a phone or paper print out. Because of the limited capacity, tickets should be purchased in advance online or over the phone. If you do not have internet access, please contact Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156 to purchase tickets. A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156.
- Carry in picnics are allowed. No sharing of food or drinks between different households. Please carry out all trash.