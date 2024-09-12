9/12-29, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 9/21 & 28.

media release: WISCONSIN PREMIERE: King James

Written by Rajiv Joseph Directed by Mikael Burke

“King” LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence brought promise and renewal to an entire city. Set against the backdrop of James’ electrifying basketball career, this fast-paced comedy chronicles the turbulent bond between two die-hard fans, whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. A hilarious and heartfelt exploration of loyalty, legacy, and the shared moments that define us.

Sponsored by Counting on the Arts and The Cap Times.