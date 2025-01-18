King Kamonzi, Wave Chapelle, NilexNile, Flame the Ruler, Lature & GStylez, DJs Pain 1, Vilas Park Sniper

Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest, hosted by Gary Knowledge. $20 ($15 adv.).

media release: Starting in 2013, Wisconsin Fest has allowed us to showcase the state’s diverse musical artistry that makes us prouder than any beer or cheese ever could. Now in its 12th year, the Fests have expanded to five unique genres across three Madison, WI venues – The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon.