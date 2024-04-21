Kirk Bangstad, Maynie Bradley & Susan Gaeddert

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Minocqua Brewing Company's owner, Kirk Bangstad, will be the reverend officiant at Beer Church at 2 pm (doors at 1:30).

He'll perform the same songs he sang at the inaugural Beer Church on St. Patty's day with a few new ones thrown in--pop/opera songs from Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, and Andrea Bocelli.

Joining Kirk for the show will be the fabulous Susan Gaeddert on piano and violinist Maynie Bradley.

Be there, and be REALLY square.

