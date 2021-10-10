Kirk Bangstad & Susan Gaeddert

media release: Prior to moving to Madison and brewing #progressivebeer as the owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company, Kirk Bangstad was a professional singer in New York City and has sung on stages across the world. Favorite performances included the Stage Manager in Ned Rorem’s “Our Town,” Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus,” and Pat Denning in “42nd Street.” Prior to pursuing a degree in graduate vocal studies at Northwestern University, Bangstad earned a degree in Government at Harvard University.

About the Concert:

The first concert of our Madison Club Salon Series curated by tenor Kirk Bangstad will be “A Classical Octoberfest.” Bangstad will perform the Mahler Rückert Lieder (a five-song cycle), followed by his favorite German art songs from Hugo Wolf, Franz Schubert, and Richard Strauss.

Bangstad used to perform these concerts for audiences at his old brewpub in Minocqua, and knowing that few people were fluent in German, began explaining the history of these songs, their composers, and examined the translated poetry which allowed audiences with little background in classical music to more fully engage and appreciate the experience. To him, these concerts are old friends, and he wants you to love them as much as he does.

Susan Gaeddert studied Piano Performance, Pedagogy, and Collaborative Piano at UW-Madison, where she earned a doctorate in 2007 and was a winner of the Shain Competition for piano and woodwind duos. Susan has toured the state with Opera For The Young, taught at Edgewood College, and performed with a number of local musicians at festivals and recitals in the Madison area. For many years, she worked with students of all ages teaching piano and coaching singers and instrumentalists as a professional accompanist. Recently, Susan decided to embark on a new career, and in 2020, she graduated from UW-Madison with a Masters of Science in Urban/Regional Planning. She now works in land use and transportation planning for a local nonprofit organization.

Show: $10, get tickets online or at the door. Attendees are required to wear a mask to enter and at all times during the event, no matter your vaccination status. You will be required to keep your mask on unless actively eating or drinking.

Do I need to print my ticket? Due to different systems, some people might not get the second email of tickets with QR codes. You can either print your email receipts or simply show them on your phone upon arrival.