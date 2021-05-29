Kirstie Krause, Jacob Vance & Tim O'Grady, Kelly Roose, Mackenzie Moore, David Mazzie

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: K4 is bringing Brat Fest to the our patio! We’ll have live music. The Tailgate Foodie will be onsite grilling Johnsonville brats and hot dogs, plus hamburgers. Come early to snag a table.

12:30-1:30 David Mazzie 

2:00-3:00 Mackenzie Moore

3:30-4:30 Kelly Roose

5:00-6:00 Jacob Vance & Tim O’Grady

6:30-7:30 Kirstie Krause

