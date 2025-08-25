Kisapmata

media release: Philippines | 1981 | DCP | 99 min.

Director: Mike De Leon

Cast: Vic Silayan, Charo Santos, Jay Ilangan

A young woman’s announcement of her pregnancy and intent to marry triggers the wrath of her domineering father, a retired policeman whose grip over his family turns increasingly suffocating. As the couple tries to build a life together, the father’s manipulations escalate into a chilling battle for control. Inspired by true events, Mike De Leon’s psychological thriller unspools with terrifying precision, exposing the violent extremes of patriarchal power. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

