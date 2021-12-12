media release: This is an adapted Asian play about a memorial gathering that five fans attended, to figure out the cause of the sudden and suspicious death of an unknown idol named Kisaragi. It revolves around the concept of idol and comprehensively demonstrates the different perspectives of the idol industry, including the relationship between the idol, celebrity agent, and fans. It also reflects the tremendous pressure and restrictions from celebrity agent Privacy, which are now often raised in some Eastern Asian countries. It tries to discuss the boundary between freedom of speech and cyber violence, as well as other social problems.

The play will be in Mandarin Chinese with English subtitles. It is FREE ADMISSION!

December 12 (Sunday) 2:30pm-4:30pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm, Wisconsin Union Theater | Play Circle (second floor of Memorial Union), 800 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706. Doors open 30 minutes before the show; Q&A with the director right after the show

RSVP https://forms.gle/6a13SbcR94Gfscqb9 is strongly recommended, but it is not required.

If you need accommodation to attend this event, please contact Dandi Chen through sayingtheaterclub@gmail.com or 860-336-8391. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date, but cannot guarantee they will be met.

Credit:

Title: KISARAGI / キサラギ

KISARAGI Original Screenplay: Ryota Kosawa

KISARAGI PROJECT General Producer: Kiyoe Noma

Funded in part by ASM in a viewpoint neutral manner. Students can request disability accommodations at diversity@asm.wisc.edu. This event is co-sponsored by WI Experience Grant.