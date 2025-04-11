× Expand G. Wallner A performer in "Kishka!" Madison Circus Space, 2025. A performer in "Kishka!" Madison Circus Space, 2025.

media release: Madison Circus Space invites you to attend Kishka! on Friday, April 11th at 7:00 pm and Saturday, April 12th at 2:00 pm and 7:00pm.

It’s the Great Depression: A prized sausage goes missing, sparking mayhem in a butcher shop. Join us as food, family, and fate collide in the most unexpected ways!

Inspired by traditional polka music, the silent films of years gone by, and Wisconsin’s love of sausages, this show blends together the stunning artistry of jaw-dropping lyra, silks, acrobatics, Cyr wheel, juggling, and dance with family-friendly chaos and comedy. In addition to choreographing and performing individual and group acts, these nine artists are also handling many elements of stage management, rigging, and set, costume, and lighting design.

As part of this production, MCS is providing 50 free tickets for participants in the Goodman Center’s Older Adults Program. We hope that by providing free tickets to an underserved population, MCS can help to reduce social isolation and increase access to the arts — a major issue for older adults, especially those from low-income backgrounds. In addition to benefiting older adults, we believe that this initiative will help create a more intergenerational audience, deepening the connection between performers and the community.

The cast:

Amanda Gatewood: co-director/acrobatics, Cyr wheel, lyra, object manipulation

Travis Volmer: co-director/acrobatics, duo trapeze, lighting and set design

Nick Aikens: juggling

Kelly Ballard: aerial frame, lyra, merchandising, prop design

Jocelyn Jackson: acrobatics, dance choreography, silks, tap dance

Caitlin Loughran: acrobatics, costume and prop design, duo trapeze

Jack Racca: acrobatics

Sarah-Louise Raillard: juggling, lyra, promotion, voice-over

William Rapisand: dance choreography, silks

Get your tickets before someone steals the kishka!

Tickets are $20 for this seated show and can be purchased online: https://madisoncircusspace. com/events/kishka/.

Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable at no cost. Please contact info@madisoncircusspace.com to transfer a ticket to another party or date.

Concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase at the door. In addition, a small number of standing-room only tickets may be sold at the door on the day of the event depending on capacity. We recommend buying online ahead of time so you can be sure to snag a seat!

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes movement, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations by hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with over 100 members, 40+ hours of weekly programming, and 12 free clubs. In 2024, MCS hosted and presented 15 shows and sold over 2,200 tickets to in-house productions.