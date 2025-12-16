× Expand Chelsea Lu Cast members of 'Kishka!' 2025. Kishka!

(2025 Isthmus pick) A sausage is missing. The Depression is on. And nine circus artists are about to turn a butcher shop into a high-flying, polka-infused whodunit. Kishka! is the latest original production from Madison Circus Space, mixing juggling, silks, lyra, Cyr wheel, tap dance, and good old-fashioned chaos into what should be a delightfully strange show. Think silent film meets supper club meets family-friendly circus — and yes, someone really did steal the kishka.

media release: Madison Circus Space is thrilled to welcome back a new and extra-stuffed version of Kishka! on Saturday, January 31, at 4pm and 7pm.

It’s the Great Depression. A trio of down-on-their-luck workers have lost their jobs and are now heading to the local butcher shop to trade entertainment for scraps.

Along the way, a prized sausage goes missing, and a madcap cast of characters join forces to save the shop from bankruptcy!

There’s more than one surprise in store as food, family, and fate collide in this comedic circus romp!

Inspired by traditional polka music, the silent films of years gone by, and Wisconsin’s love of sausages, this show originally premiered at the Madison Circus Space in April 2025. This expanded version contains new acts, new cast members, new disciplines, and even more zany fun. Chock-full of family-friendly chaos and comedy, Kishka! now has even more aerial artistry, powerful acrobatics, masterful juggling, and epic dance numbers for you to enjoy as you try to figure out….who stole the kishka???

Tickets are $25 for this seated show and can be purchased online: https://madisoncircusspace.com/events/

Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable at no cost. Please contact info@madisoncircusspace.com to transfer a ticket to another party or date.

For more information about the program and the performers, go to www.kishkacircus.com

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes movement, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations by hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with over 100 members, 40+ hours of weekly programming, and 12 free clubs. In 2024, MCS hosted and presented 15 shows and sold over 2,200 tickets to in-house productions.

To learn more about MCS: www.madisoncircusspace.com