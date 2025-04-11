7 pm on 4/11 and 2 and 7 pm, 4/12. $30/$20 ($12 ages 12 & under).

media release: It’s the Great Depression: A prized sausage goes missing, sparking mayhem in in a butcher shop. Join us as food, family, and fate collide in the most unexpected ways!

Cheer on nine MCS members in a circus show inspired by the Wisconsin state dance, the polka, and the silent films of years gone by.

Featuring jaw-dropping lyra, silks, acrobatics, Cyr wheel, juggling, and more, this circus adventure blends hilarious chaos with stunning circus artistry.

Get your tickets before someone steals the Kishka!

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes dance, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations, hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with 70 members, 50+ hours of weekly programming, and 16 public activities per month. To date, the organization has raised $1,136,000 of their $1.4 million capital campaign goal.

To learn more: www.madisoncircusspace.com